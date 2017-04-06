The Board Room for April 10

Announcements
▪ Luke D. Tessman, previously a member of the Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial market research team, has joined its office division as a sales associate specializing in leasing and selling office properties. He is a graduate of Simpson University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an option in management.
▪ Fresno Rotary welcomed new members Fred Funch and Bob Nelson.
▪ Fresno County dairy producer Josh Zonneveld was elected to serve as vice chairman to the Executive Committee of the California Milk Advisory Board, the promotional arm of the state’s dairy farmers. Zonneveld and his family members currently milk 8,500 Holsteins at the 7,000-acre Zonneveld Dairies that his grandfather started in 1968. He joined the family business in 2005. He is a member of the Ag Executive Council for Land O’ Lakes and an FFA committee member for Central Valley Christian School.
Awards
▪ U.S. Congressman David G. Valadao was honored with the 2017 Health Champion Award by the Central Valley Health Network. He was honored for his leadership promoting sensible healthcare policies and his continued support of community health centers.
▪ Local media agency Nettra Marketing, along with Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, won “Best Credit Union Website” from the Web Marketing Association’s Internet Advertising Competition, an annual national award competition. In addition to the IAC award, Nettra and Kern Schools also won Gold from the American Advertising Federation’s Fresno Chapter for Best Marketing Campaign and Best Local Television Self-Promotion Campaign.
▪ Each year, Fresno Rotary acknowledges contributions to the community by those who serve to protect and defend the citizens of Fresno. The following were honored this year: Deputy Tyler Hitter, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office; Capt. Karey L. Wedemeyer, Fresno Fire Department; Officer Richard Lujan; Fresno Police Department; and Officer Raul Gonzalez, California Highway Patrol.
Donations
▪ The East Fresno Kiwanis Foundation dedicated its second children’s play area in the Art of Life Healing Garden at Woodward Park. The club’s total financial contribution towards the two playscapes exceeds $105,000 and includes a $15,000 grant from the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $3,000 to The Light House Recovery Program for updated equipment for classrooms. The program provides education, training and support programs for women in recovery.
New Faces
▪ Melinda Arroyo is the new director of health and wellness at Kingston Bay Senior Living.
Promotions
▪ Jeff Mosqueda has been promoted to the position of vice president of sales, temperature-controlled division for Johanson Transportation Service. He began his career with JTS as a sales and logistics coordinator in the Fresno perishable freight division. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business/finance from California State University, Fresno.
Submissions
