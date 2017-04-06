Commercial leases and developments for April 7

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 4,021 square feet at 4065 W. Shaw Ave., #102, from EastGroup Properties LP to Workout Warehouse. James Griffin was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,440 square feet of retail space at 2471 N. 10th St. in Hanford from Paul Daley to Bob Dowd, dba Purified Water and Ice. Mike Porte was the agent.
▪ 2,500 square feet of office space at 4323 N. Selland Ave., Suite 105, in Fresno from JR Papazian Management LLC to Wings Advocacy Fresno. Daniel Simon was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 5,000 square feet at 4199 E. Jefferson Ave. in Fresno from Betty Bridger to Road Machinery LLC. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 11,437 square feet at 1828 Clovis Ave. in Clovis from Bonanza Retail Partners LLC to Octapharma Plasma Inc. Steve Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Cushman & Wakefield.
▪ 1,809 square feet at 3649 W. Beechwood Ave., Suite 101, in Fresno from Harman Capital Investments to John Middleton, MD and Nalinee Pimphan, RN. Brett Todd and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
▪ 6,056 square feet at 441 E. Yosemite Ave. in Madera from Mary Dean Jessen to Camarena Health. Todd and Brian Decker were the agents in cooperation with Brandon Lamonica of Fortune Associates.
▪ 2,051 square feet at 1300 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, in Fresno from Commercial Management Services to First Financial Security. Todd and Scott Buchanan were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 1,119 square feet of retail space at 6127 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 103, in Fresno from Island Cattle Co. LLC to Kyle Wilkins. Michael Kennedy, John Lee and Michael Arfsten were the agents.
▪ 1,800 square feet of retail space at 6105 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno from Island Cattle Co. LLC to One Main Financial Group LLC. Kennedy and Lee were the agents in cooperation with Tailwind Commercial.
▪ 5,070 square feet of retail space at 1519 Tollhouse Road in Clovis from Heinrich Family Trust to MCM Gyms LLC. Kennedy was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 7,440-square-foot retail building at 2902 E. Ventura Ave. in Fresno from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Mark Shirin and Margaret Sahatdjian-Shirin. Troy McKenney, Craig Holdener and Nick Audino were the agents.
▪ 1.09 acres of land at the intersection of West White, North Warren and North Parkview avenues in Fresno from Ramon S. Quesada and Manina Q. Resimini to Narinder Singh. Simon was the agent.
Colliers International
▪ 30,000 square feet of land at Demaree and Riggin avenues in Visalia from M&B Bruno Family LP to Shannon Generations LLC. McCardell was the agent in cooperation with Tamimi Real Estate.
