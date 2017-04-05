Job seekers: Manufacturing positions open via new Fresno staffing agency

A staffing agency in Fresno has added a manufacturing division and is seeking job applicants.
ResourceMFG specializes in finding workers for manufacturing companies looking to fill skilled and semi-skilled jobs. That includes welders, control technicians, maintenance mechanics, machine operators and supervisors.
The staffing agency has a screening process that tests and rates job seekers in key areas for manufacturing workplaces.
ResourceMFG is sharing office space with sister company Select Staffing, both part of the EmployBridge family of companies.
ResourceMFG is looking for job applicants for positions throughout the Central Valley. Job seekers can search for jobs online at http://www.resourcemfg.com or contact the company at 545 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno or 559-399-9074.
