$1 million grant helps Fresno small-business lender to expand loan opportunities

A $1 million grant from the James Irvine Foundation will allow the Fresno Community Development Financial Institution to open new branch offices in Modesto and Bakersfield and expand its ability to make loans to small-business owners in underserved communities.
Fresno CDFI is a subsidiary of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission. In addition to making loans to entrepreneurs who may not qualify for traditional financing, the agency offers loan support and advice to business operators.
The new offices in Modesto and Bakersfield will be staffed with employees hired from those communities, and will expand CDFI’s loan pool and ability to leverage federal small-business funds.
