Fire chief: 3 die, 4 hurt when boiler explodes in St. Louis

0:55 Fitness 365 celebrates one-year anniversary in downtown Fresno Pause

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

2:28 Bee staffers tackle retro mode in "MLB The Show 2017" video game

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods