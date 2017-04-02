University of Minnesota faces area day care funding losses

1:39 JC baseball: Reedley at Fresno City highlights including a walk-off celebration Pause

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

0:59 Hundreds protest Rep. Devin Nunes’ appearance in Fresno

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

0:50 Demonstration over Rep. Devin Nunes appearance in Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges