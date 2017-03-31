Common Space nonprofit incubator opens in downtown Fresno

Justin Kamimoto is creating a downtown Fresno incubator for nonprofit organizations.
Think of a mini tech hub like Bitwise Industries, only for nonprofit organizations or people “who want to collaborate and create incredible possibilities,” Kamimoto said. Its name is Common Space.
Phase one of the 1,200-square-foot office opens Sunday at 2915 Tulare St., an old medical office across from the La Quinta Inn Fresno Yosemite. The grand opening includes a block party with food and music that will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kamimoto, who has worked in the nonprofit sector for nine years, set out to create a common space with conference rooms and offices for nonprofits to meet, discuss ideas and goals and to help each other organize and find funding sources.
“I always found that nonprofit groups sometimes don’t know how to work together. We all go for the same funding source and bring the same people to our events, but we never talk to each other,” said Kamimoto, founder and executive director of Common Space. Now, “we have common space to work together.”
Two nonprofits already exist within the Common Space hub. Fresno’s M.E.A.L. (which stands for Meals Engaging All Lives) uses local ingredients to create and package meals for the homeless. MY LGBT PLUS is a group that provides support services and interaction to those in the LGBT community.
Phase two of Common Space is planned for next year around this time. Kamimoto hopes to expand into a 7,000-square-foot space and to have at least eight nonprofits under one roof.
“This has been an idea that has moved around but has not been successful at launching,” Kamimoto said. “We’re hoping to have great success.”
For more information, visit commonspacefresno.org or call 559-721-5119.
Common Space Grand Opening Block Party
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2
2915 Tulare St., downtown Fresno
