Venezuela leader says open to talk with opposition on crisis

National Assembly President Julio Borges balls up Supreme Court documents ruling that it can take over responsibilities assigned to congress, during a press conference at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, March 30, 2017. In a decision late Wednesday night, the magistrates said that as long as lawmakers remain in contempt of past court rulings nullifying all legislation coming out of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, the high court can assume congressional duties itself.
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks with first lady Cilia Flores as they arrive to the Supreme Court, before delivering his state of the union address, in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday night, that it can take over responsibilities assigned to Congress. Maduro opponents are saying it's part of an attempt to install a dictatorship in the South American nation. Justices pictured from left to right; Supreme Court Vice President Maikel Moreno; Supreme Court President Gladys Gutierrez; and Supreme Court Justice Indira Alfonso.
National Assembly President Julio Borges, center, accompanied by fellow lawmakers, arrives to a press conference at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Venezuela's Supreme Court Wednesday, March 29, 2017, that it can take over responsibilities assigned to Congress.
Venezuelan Bolivarian National guards officers are confronted by university students during a protest outside of the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 31, 2017.
University students confront a line of Venezuelan National Guard officers in riot gear during a protest outside of the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 31, 2017.
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2013, file photo, Venezuela's Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz holds up an image showing evidence recovered from the small plane YV2615 that crashed in January in the Los Roques islands during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela. In a surprise pronouncement on Friday, March 21, 2017, Ortega Diaz, normally a government loyalist, said the Supreme Court's decision that gutted congress of its last vestiges of power constituted a violation of constitutional order.
An opposition member is aided after pro-government groups fired pepper gas during a protest outside of Venezuela's General Prosecutor's office in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 31, 2017.
Opposition Congresswoman Dinorah Figuera, center, is taken away by bodyguards after pro-government groups fired pepper gas against demonstrators during a protest outside of the Venezuelan General Prosecutor's office in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 31, 2017.
Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles, left, meets with with OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro at the Organization of America States
OAS) in Washington, Friday, March 31, 2017.
National Bolivarian Police Officers try to stop a group of opposition members during a protest outside of Venezuela's General Prosecutor's office in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, March 31, 2017.
