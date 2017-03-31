Business

March 31, 2017 4:08 PM

Venezuela leader says open to talk with opposition on crisis

By FABIOLA SANCHEZ and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he is ready to sit down with the opposition and seek a solution to the political crisis triggered by the Supreme Court's removal of congress' powers.

Speaking on state TV, Maduro says, "I believe in dialogue and constitutional paths to resolving our controversy."

His comments come as he calls for an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to resolve the impasse created by this week's court ruling. The opposition head of the National Assembly is a member of the council although it isn't immediately clear if he will attend the Friday night meeting.

The opposition in January broke off talks with the government after accusing Maduro of not following through on pledges made at the negotiating table to free prisoners, recognize the National Assembly's legitimacy and set a timetable for elections, including gubernatorial races that were cancelled last year.

