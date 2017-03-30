Commercial leases and developments for March 31

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Retail California
▪ 1,625 square feet of retail space at 7188 N. Abby St. in Fresno from WP Gateway LLC to Manpower Group U.S. Inc. Michael Kennedy was the agent in cooperation with Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 1,800 square feet of retail space at 5776 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Blackstone and Bullard L.P. to Lee Jew and Kin Jew, dba Kazoku Teriyaki. Kennedy was the agent in cooperation with Commercial Retail Associates.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,150 square feet of office space at 1823 Shaw Ave., Suite 103, in Clovis from Kipling Manor LP to R3 Ag Consulting. Scott Christensen was the agent in cooperation with Bill Scott of WM Scott Commercial.
▪ 2,000 square feet of warehouse space at 720-B E. Race St. in Visalia from Edward Bueno to R. Wilson Reniers III. Mike Porte was the agent representing the landlord.
Colliers International
▪ 1,400 square feet at 6759 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno from NMSBPCSLDHB to Edinhart Realty & Design. Steve Rontell and Zack Kaufman were the agents.
▪ 4,260 square feet at 5721 N. First St. in Fresno from Gong & Young Inc. to Hope Thru Empowerment. Rontell and Mark Henry were the agents.
▪ 2,518 square feet at 7086 N. Maple Ave., Suite 104, in Fresno from MDM Properties to LSA Associates. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Jim Graham of Fortune Associates.
▪ 2,000 square feet at 20 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 102, in Clovis from Crossroads Shopping Center LLC to Salontastic. Brett Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents.
▪ 2,891 square feet at 4010 N. Chestnut Diagonal, Suite 102, in Fresno from Picketts Ponderosa Construction LP to Crated with Love. Todd was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ A 6-unit, 6,748 square foot apartment complex at 3390 E. Sierra Madre Ave. in Fresno from East West Bank to Alfonso Manrique. Dustin Ilic and Mike Harter were the agents in cooperation with AM Real Estate.
Colliers International
▪ 1.48 acres on Pacific Street in Selma from Mauldin-Dawson Development Group to Thomas Mooradian. Chad McCardell was the agent in cooperation with Pearson Commercial.
