North Dakota Senate set to vote on Gov. Burgum's veto

North Dakota's Senate is set to vote on whether to override Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of a bill that limits a governor's ability to set salary bonuses for staff.
The House voted 84-7 to override Burgum on Wednesday. The Senate will hold its own override vote on Thursday.
To override Burgum's veto, 32 senators would have to vote to reverse the Republican governor.
Burgum has argued the legislation improperly infringes on the executive branch.
Legislators passed the measure after then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple approved nearly $100,000 in retention bonuses for five staffers in 2015.
Leaders of both parties have criticized the bonuses.
