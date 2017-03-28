Markets Right Now: A mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley Pause

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies

1:29 Remembering what was 'greatest place to grow up at'

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

1:26 Video shows harrowing scene of shooting suspect capture in Fresno

1:55 Preview of 'Trial & Error' premiering on NBC March 14

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:52 Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford oversees first day of spring practice