March 24, 2017 7:53 PM

Upcoming business calendar

Monday, March 27

Bluetech Valley Water Tech Fast Pitch: Getting Water Tech Flowing for Agriculture

Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, bluetechvalley@csufresno.edu.

4 p.m.

Dealing with difficult people, clients and trolls

Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, 559-745-5806, jill@idea-emporium.com, $25, $10 students.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Young Entrepreneurs Academy Investors Panel Presentation

Clovis Community College, Academic Building 1 Room 150, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/209207766225253.

5:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Advanced training for building professionals: Where does profit really come from?

Wyndham Garden Fresno Airport, 5090 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, 888-252-8998, www.aspireworkshop.com, $195-$295.

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Career panel

San Joaquin College of Law, 901 Fifth St., Clovis, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/career-panel.

5:30-8 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Webcast: Critical Steps for Conducting Workplace Investigations

559-325-0500, events@suttonhague.com, suttonhague.com/events/?event_id1=114, $45.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Institute for Family Business NextGen Retreat

Wonder Valley Ranch Resort, 6450 Elwood Road, Sanger, 559-278-5662, $195 per participant or $175 each for multiple participants from a single family business.

10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Introduction to Finding Grants

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

1-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Seminar: Avoid Probate With a Living Trust

Star Point Towers, East Tower First Floor Conference Room, 1322 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-367-1999, free.

2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

