Governor warns House bill could sink infrastructure again

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's budget director warned Friday that House Republicans' stripped-down infrastructure bill could result once again in the state failing to pass a bonding bill for public works and capital projects across the state.
Instead, budget director Dan Villa said the governor considers the best way forward to be a parallel bill approved Friday by the Senate Finance and Claims Committee that would allow bonding for $65 million more in projects.
The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee broke up the Democratic governor's $150 million bonding bill and inserted many of those projects into other infrastructure bills that would be paid for in cash.
The House bill left out larger building projects, including $27 million for a new Montana Historical Society museum, $25 million to renovate Montana State University's Romney Hall and $11 million for a new veterans' home in Butte.
What's left is $33.4 million in bonding for water, sewer, roads and bridges projects across the state.
Too few projects remain, meaning that this bill could die for lack of votes, similar to how an infrastructure bonding bill died in the House by a single vote in the 2015 session, Villa told the committee.
"We are deathly afraid that we are on that exact same path today, as this bill is structured," Villa said.
The Senate bill, by comparison, includes the veterans' home and Romney Hall, along with other building projects removed by the House for Great Falls College and Montana State University Billings.
The $98 million in projects contained in the Senate bill represents the best chance of passing the House and Senate and being signed by the governor, State Sen. Eric Moore, R-Miles City, said.
"We have an obligation to our state buildings because no one else is going to do it," Moore said.
House Minority Leader Jenny Eck, D-Helena, said she agreed to pull the Montana Historical Society museum project from the bonding bill and instead seek to fund it through an increase in the state's lodging tax.
Republicans, Democrats and the governor have all identified infrastructure as one of the most important issues for this legislative session, particularly after a similar 2015 bonding bill failed to pass. Some of the large projects included in the governor's bill have been waiting more than a decade for funding, while other projects would pay for roads, bridges, school repairs, water systems and wastewater systems.
Rep. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, said $33.4 million in bonds was the upper limit of what the members of the House Republican majority caucus could agree on. While some projects could be added back to the bill, Cuffe warned too many could cause the bill to collapse under its own weight.
"This bill was put together based on the appetite for bonding that I was able to find in polling the GOP caucus in the house," Cuffe said. "Other projects can be amended in, but there is a limit to what may pass."
House Republicans point out that $213 million in infrastructure projects that would be paid with cash are moving through the Legislature in separate bills.
The state would go into debt for 20 years to pay for the projects listed in the bonding bills. Because of that, a bonding bill requires approval of two-thirds of the Legislature, which is 67 votes in the House and 34 in the Senate. That means Republicans will need the support of the Democratic minority to pass a bill.
The Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee said they are unhappy with the House version.
"I see this as a lowball offer and there are 41 votes on our side," said Rep. Tom Woods, D-Bozeman. "We all have to do this together. I'm not there on this yet."
By contrast, some House Republicans testified in support of the Senate bill. Rep. Jeff Essmann, who is also chairman of the Montana Republican Party, said he supports the MSUB project in his home city of Billings, along with Romney Hall and the Butte veterans' home.
The Senate bill next goes to the floor for a vote. No immediate action was taken on the House bill.
