The Board Room for March 27

Achievements
▪ Keith Swinger and Latishia Sharer, a Fresno Wells Fargo home mortgage team, earned the top 10 percent award in the nation for January.
Awards
▪ Cowgirl U honored Chris Sorensen with the first annual Heart of the Cowgirl Award for fostering partnerships like the one between the Clovis Rodeo Association and the Central California Blood Center. The award celebrates women whose lives demonstrate the value, influence and contributions that helped shape the Central Valley and contribute to the cowgirl legacy.
▪ The Western Region Nutrient Management Coordinating Committee named Nat Dellavalle as the 2017 recipient of the Leadership Award. The award is intended to recognize outstanding leadership achievements in research, extension or education with a focus on improving water and nutrient management in the western U.S. This is the 12th time the award has been presented.
Promotions
▪ James Williamson was promoted to analyst for Rabobank’s RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness unit based in Fresno. He is responsible for analyzing the latest market developments in North American tree nuts, California dairy, U.S. rice and other western U.S. field crops. He joined Rabobank in 2014 as an associate analyst.
