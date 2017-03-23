Commercial leases and developments for March 24

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 910 square feet of retail space in Northwood Plaza at 2467 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford from Paul Daley to Fred Quair for a barber shop. Mike Porte was the agent.
▪ 1,188 square feet of space at 2787 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 102, in Fresno from J & D Properties to American Ambulance. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,722 square feet of retail space at 6497 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from SVP Partners LLC to Boost Mobile. Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 1,750 square feet at 1242 N. Lemoore Ave. in Lemoore from Lemoore Capital LP to Exclusive Wireless. Doug Cords and Shane Anderson were the agents in cooperation with Terri Giovacchini of PACCRA.
Retail California
▪ 1,642 square feet of retail space at 1170 E. Champlain Ave., Suite 120, in Fresno from NMSBPSLDHB, a California limited partnership to Geek Tricks. Michael Kennedy and Lewis Smith were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 2,100 square feet at 10 W. Bullard Ave., Suites 101-103, in Clovis from Crossroads Shopping Center LLC to Empire Nutrition. Brett Todd, Ted Fellner, Zack Kaufman and Steve Rontell were the agents.
▪ 2,004 square feet at 90 E. Escalon Ave., Suite 123, in Fresno from Diversified Development Group to Heliosunsolar. Kaufman and Mike Ryan were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 1766 N. Helm Ave., Suites 111-112, in Fresno from North Helm Avenue LLC to Tien Chiang Corporation. Ryan was the agent in cooperation with Yu San Gunn of Century 21/C. Watson Realty.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 182,750 square foot industrial/warehouse property at 2702 S. Maple Ave. in Fresno from Atwater Applegate Road LP to Baz Brothers Unlimited Inc. Nick Audino was the agent in cooperation with James Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield.
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ .64 acres at the southeast corner of 14th Avenue and Locust Street in Armona from Lawrence E. Sarco to DG-Armona, CA-1 LP. Nathan Negri, Kevin Grossman and Sam Bogdanovich were the agents.
