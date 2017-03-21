1 million Chinook salmon rescued during dam crisis released

Wildlife officials say they have released almost 1 million spring-run Chinook salmon to the Feather River after evacuating when a spillway at Oroville Dam started crumbling.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife said the salmon released Monday were part of millions of fish evacuated from the Feather River Hatchery in Oroville last month after the water became murky with sediment from the damaged spillway.
Central Valley spring-run Chinook are a state and federally listed species whose numbers have considerably declined during the recent drought.
Officials say they are anticipating high flows in the Feather River due to rain and water releases from the dam, which will allow the fish to move downstream before flows drop back down to normal levels.
They say another million spring-run Chinook and three million fall-run Chinook remain at the hatchery.
Comments