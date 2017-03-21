Fresno to get first Tractor Supply store

Construction has started on the first Tractor Supply store in Fresno.
The company has stores in Clovis, Madera, Dinuba, Hanford, Tulare and Porterville and other places in the San Joaquin Valley, but none in Fresno itself.
The store will be at the corner of Herndon and Brawley avenues and is scheduled to open this fall. It will have a 19,097-square-foot retail space.
The store sells a wide variety of products meant for farmers, pet and livestock owners, gardeners, home owners and others. Those products include tractor parts, boots and other work clothing, lawn and garden supplies and riding mowers. During certain times of the year, the store sells chicks and ducklings that have just hatched.
The store will employ at least 12 to 15 employees with firsthand knowledge and expertise caring for pets, livestock and land.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
