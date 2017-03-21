EU to hold Brexit summit for 27 members on April 29

1:30 Fresno Mayor Brand announces city's upgraded S&P and Moody financial ratings Pause

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

4:52 Video premier: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:54 Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament