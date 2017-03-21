US group seeks better access to China's farm goods market

4:52 Video premier: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’ Pause

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

1:30 Fresno Mayor Brand announces city's upgraded S&P and Moody financial ratings

1:13 Modesto eateries experience the Triple D Effect

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament