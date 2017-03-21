Gong’s IGA in Sanger to receive health award

Gong’s IGA Market in Sanger will be awarded a Pillar of Public Health Award on Friday.
The award will be presented to the grocery store at 1:30 p.m. at 1825 Academy Ave. The event is hosted by the Fresno County Department of Public Health and the California Health Collaborative. Dr. Ken Bird, the Fresno County Health Officer, will present the award.
Bird’s Eight Pillars of Public Health concept envisions a healthy Fresno County as a structure that is maintained with pillars sharing the weight, including families, employers and educators.
Gong’s IGA Market is an example of retailer and employer pillars, according to the award’s announcement. As a retailer, Gong’s provides “ready and affordable access” to healthy products and services and limits the marketing of unhealthy products.
As an employer, Gong’s created a breastfeeding-friendly environment for employees and customers.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
