March 20, 2017 3:38 AM

Gas prices up a bit in Ohio at the official start of spring

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio drivers are seeing slightly higher fuel prices at the official start of spring.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas was $2.20 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up from $2.14 a week ago and about $1.93 at this time last year.

The national average was $2.29 on Monday, remaining about where it has been for the past few weeks. A year ago it was $1.98.

AAA has said gas prices fell in early March due to decreasing crude oil prices and a strong supply, but they're expected to rise this spring as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

