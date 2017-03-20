Business

March 20, 2017 3:36 AM

Israel's Netanyahu seeks to boost commercial ties with China

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told China's premier that he wants to boost their countries' cooperation in advanced technology, as he leads a large business delegation to promote commercial ties with the Asian giant.

Netanyahu said in opening remarks at a Monday meeting with Premier Li Keqiang that Israel and China could explore "many ways of technological cooperation, which I think sees the future." He also said he would like to discuss the "great convulsion in the world," including in the Middle East.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu told a meeting of Israeli and Chinese businesspeople that Israel is well-positioned to help China upgrade its products, services and utilities with better technology. He said, "I believe this is a marriage made in heaven."

