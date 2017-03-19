Maine lawmakers to consider latest push to jumpstart mining

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition Pause

0:55 Audra McDonald on singing the works of composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman in 'Beauty and the Beast'

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:30 Adam Munoz's walk-off grand slam lifts Fresno City College

5:58 MejiavsGarciaFinal.mp4

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit