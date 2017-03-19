Upcoming business calendar

Business

March 19, 2017 3:00 PM

Tuesday, March 21

Accounting system educational seminar

SCORE, 801 R St., Suite 201, Fresno, 559-487-5605, maria.lopez@scorevolunteer.org, $19.95.

9 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, March 22

Seminar: Avoid Probate With a Living Trust

Star Point Towers, East Tower First Floor Conference Room, 1322 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-367-1999, free.

10 a.m., 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Small Business Expo

How to do business with the city of Fresno, The Falls Event Center, 4105 W. Figarden Drive, Fresno, business.fresnochamber.com/events/details/how-to-do-business-with-the-city-of-fresno-5025, $15.

3:30-5 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Aviation and Law Enforcement Career Expo

SJVC Aviation Campus, 4985 E. Andersen Ave., Fresno, 559-676-7879.

10 a.m.-noon

Monday, March 27

Bluetech Valley Water Tech Fast Pitch: Getting Water Tech Flowing for Agriculture

Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, bluetechvalley@csufresno.edu.

4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Career panel

San Joaquin College of Law, 901 Fifth St., Clovis, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/career-panel.

5:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Young Entrepreneurs Academy Investors Panel Presentation

Clovis Community College, Academic Building 1 Room 150, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/209207766225253.

5:30-8 p.m.

