Upcoming business calendar

1:30 Adam Munoz's walk-off grand slam lifts Fresno City College Pause

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

0:55 Audra McDonald on singing the works of composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman in 'Beauty and the Beast'

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

1:12 ​Central Section boys basketball division IV championship highlights​