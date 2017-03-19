The Board Room for March 20

Announcements
▪ Local family-owned businesses Pitman Family Farms, Charles McMurray Co. and the Selma Auto Mall are among many local businesses sponsoring the Discovery Center’s new exhibits and makeover. Home Depot and Comcast are also generous donors to the museum revamp. Other renovation sponsors include DeYoung Properties, Rock NJK Farms, Brighten Academy, ABC Cooling & Heating Services and Hedrick’s Chevrolet. MOMS Club of Fresno North and The Fresno Discovery Center, both nonprofit organizations, have joined forces to renovate the Discovery Center.
▪ The March of Dimes announced that Debbie Freeman Doerksen and Robert M. Estrada will chair the March of Dimes Signature Chef’s Auction this year.
Awards
▪ Julie Mendoza was honored with the Spirit of Women award for March by Saint Agnes Medical Center, in partnership with ABC30. This monthly award celebrates women who serve as role models or mentors to others, contribute to the community through involvement in religious or service organizations, inspire others through their personal or professional achievements, and encourage others to overcome life’s challenges, all while demonstrating care and compassion.
Donations
▪ The Save Mart Companies C.A.R.E.S. Foundation announced that 15 organizations throughout California and Northern Nevada received grants, including three in the Fresno region: $10,000 each to Break the Barriers and Youth for Christ, and $2,500 to Wings Advocacy.
▪ Fresno Rotary presented $3,020 to Hinds Hospice for books and other supplies to support the bereavement programs provided through Hinds Hospice’s Center for Grief and Healing. The club also donated $5,000 for Joni and Friends Central California for three computers that will be used by staff and volunteers in serving over 700 people annually that have disabilities and their families.
New Faces
▪ Jason Eilts joined Principal Financial Group’s Central California Business Center. He will serve as a financial representative.
▪ London Properties hired the following to join its residential sales staff: Tiffinie Jones and Chelsie Minnear, Fresno office; Billy Lovewell, Sanger office; and Cheryl Holub, Kingsburg office.
Submissions
