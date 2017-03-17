APNewsbreak: Analysis: 380,000 Arizonans may lose Medicaid

2:01 New use for an old 1913 Fresno building Pause

2:26 Fresno Muslim leader prays for justice

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

2:15 Derek, David Carr race teen in go-karts during Valley Children's visit

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm

1:44 Mayor’s proposed Citizens Public Safety Advisory Board presented to Fresno City Council

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final