Slammer Sale: States find closed prisons can be a tough sell

2:01 New use for an old 1913 Fresno building Pause

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

1:44 Mayor’s proposed Citizens Public Safety Advisory Board presented to Fresno City Council

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm

1:45 Jeff Tedford on Kids Day and the new season of Fresno State football

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

3:13 Fresno State's 2017 recruiting class introduced by coach Jeff Tedford

0:31 Watch Pinky the Flamingo dance the 'Flamingo Flamenco'