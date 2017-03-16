Commercial leases and developments for March 10

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 1,750 square feet at 4140 N. West Ave. in Fresno from Save Mart Supermarkets to Digi West Investments LLC. Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were the agents.
▪ 1,447 square feet at 3000 N. Dinuba Blvd., Suite D, in Visalia from Donahue Schriber to Metrocom MDB Inc. Cords and Anderson were the agents in cooperation with Nick Frechou of Retail California.
▪ 856 square feet at the southeast quadrant of Caldwell Avenue and Mooney Boulevard in Visalia from Sequoia Plaza Associates LP to Ulises Jaramillo. Cords and Anderson were the agents.
▪ 2,377 square feet at 150 N. Alta Ave., Suite 101, in Dinuba from Alta & El Monte LP to Cellular Sales of California LLC. Nathan Negri was the agent in cooperation with Jack Jackson of True North Properties.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 515 square feet of office space at 2787 W. Bullard Ave. in Fresno from J & D Properties to Michele K. Miller, dba The Property Shop. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 3,213 square feet of office space at 6167 N. Fresno St., Suite 102, in Fresno from Vohra Living Trust dated June 9, 1988 to Canterbury Women’s Health Care. Christensen was the agent in cooperation with Bill Scott of WM Scott Commercial.
Colliers International
▪ 1,600 square feet at 5644 E. Westover Ave., Suite 103, in Fresno from Westover and Larkin to GC Roofing. Brett Todd was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 2,400 square feet of retail space at 1122 W. Henderson Ave. in Porterville from Sage Investco Wood LLC to Jack London Lodge. Brett Visintainer of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial and Nick Frechou of Retail California were the agents representing the sellers in cooperation with Todd Eschelman of Newmark Cornish & Carey, who represented the buyer.
▪ 3,800 square foot warehouse space at 1119-1139 Brookhaven Drive in Clovis from M. Friis-Hansen & Co. to Hodges Investment Group LLC. Dick Ellsworth and Daniel Simon were the agents.
▪ 14,000 square foot warehouse space at 1103 Brookhaven Drive in Clovis from M. Friis-Hansen & Co. to Brent Hodges, dba Hodges Investment Group LLC. Dick Ellsworth and Daniel Simon of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial were the agents.
▪ 6,758 square foot industrial space at 12090 Road 37 1/2 in Madera from Tucker Living Trust to Golden Valley Unified School District. Simon was the agent in cooperation with Adrian Villarreal of Pearson Realty.
▪ 3,493 square foot office space at 607-609 N. Douty St. in Hanford from Jim Dilling and Stephanie Sorenson to Dr. Babar K. Rao. Mike Porte was the agent in cooperation with Brett Todd of Colliers International.
▪ 19.77± acres of land at 3661 N. Highland Ave. in Clovis from John Valentino and Robert Truxell to CIAO Properties II LLC. Jeff Wolpert was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1.10 acre parcel of land at the northwest corner of Juniper and Buhach streets in Atwater from Ventana Del Rey LLC to Singh Dhaliwal and Kamajeet Kaur Dhaliwal. Lewis Smith and John Lee were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 2.66 acres at 604 N. Temperance Ave. in Clovis from Esau Battle Jr. to PWL Investments LLC. Bobby Fena was the agent.
▪ 4.61 acres at 66 Vineland Ave., 1443 W. Whites Bridge Ave. and 14367 W. Whites Bridge Ave. in Kerman from Joan Lawless to Fidel Alcantara. Buk Wagner, Charlie Schuh and Brian Decker were the agents.
