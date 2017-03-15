Myanmar refugees may be hurt most by Trump resettlement cuts

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree Pause

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

2:05 Dave Barry brings his brand of comedy to Town Hall lecture in Fresno

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

5:26 Overview of the California School Dashboard

0:38 Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods