Business

March 14, 2017 12:30 AM

Albany County legislators fail to expand Styrofoam law

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Albany County legislators have voted against the expansion of a law banning more types of Styrofoam products in restaurants.

The Albany County Legislature voted the ban down on Monday night. Legislators passed a law banning Styrofoam in chain restaurants in 2013. The expanded law focused on extending the ban to coffee cups and to-go containers.

Advocates of the law say that used polystyrene containers cannot be readily recycled and take centuries to biodegrade. Opponents of the measure say the cost for restaurants to switch to safe green alternatives is too high.

