Niagara Falls tourism to launch new marketing campaign

Tourism officials in Niagara Falls, New York, are set to launch a new marketing campaign just in time for the busy season.
New York is ever competing with Canada for tourists who want to see the falls, which straddle the two countries. Officials say the new campaign will highlight what's unique in the U.S.
Niagara Falls sees about 8 million visitors every year from all over the world.
Tourism officials have scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday to reveal details of the new multimedia campaign, which they say is more than a year in the making.
