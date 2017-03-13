SBA chief Linda McMahon to visit Fresno as part of National Small Business Week

1:29 Young brain-power in a sea of tri-folds as students prep for Fresno County Science Fair Pause

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm

0:36 Fresno police use Taser to subdue suspected home intruder

2:14 Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods