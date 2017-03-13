SBA chief Linda McMahon to visit Fresno as part of National Small Business Week

Linda McMahon, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will stop in Fresno as part of National Small Business Week, April 30-May 6.
McMahon will start the week in Washington, D.C., where she will recognize and award outstanding small business owners from around the country. She will then continue the week with small business events in New York City, Indianapolis, Dallas and finish up in Fresno.
McMahon, former chief executive officer of World Wrestling Entertainment, was selected to run the federal agency by President Donald Trump.
SBA officials in Fresno said it has been 16 years since an SBA administrator visited Fresno.
Every year since 1963, SBA highlights the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from across the nation through National Small Business Week.
