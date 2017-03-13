Free workshop will focus on business crises

A free workshop for business owners on Wednesday in Clovis will focus on crisis preparation and management.
Carter & Co. Communications is organizing the Business Crisis Preparedness Summit, and its CEO Holly Carter is among the four experts from various fields who will speak at the event. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St. in Clovis. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
In addition to Carter, who will discuss crisis communications, other speakers are private detective Rocky Pipkin, security executive and retired Secret Service agent Ron Williams, and retired military officer Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
For details and registration, visit www.crisisblueprint.com.
Comments