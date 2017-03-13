Business

March 13, 2017 5:02 AM

Poop scooper faces fed sentencing for using fake IDs, badges

By JOE MANDAK Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

A Pennsylvania man whose company scoops up pet poop is facing sentencing before a federal judge for buying fake Secret Service identification cards and badges online from China to impress women on a dating site.

Christopher Diiorio pleaded guilty in November to a count of fraudulently using an official seal. He acknowledged the other behavior alleged by federal prosecutors, including flashing an ID card during a traffic stop and trying to use a Secret Service badge to get a government rate for a hotel room.

The 54-year-old Greensburg man remains free on bond and likely faces probation under federal guidelines.

He's scheduled for sentencing Monday afternoon before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.

Diiorio and his attorney have refused to comment on the charges.

