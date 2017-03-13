AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 7 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.34 per gallon. That's about 37 cents more than it was at the same point last year.
AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.29 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest average was about $2.41 in the Jackson area.
The Detroit-area's average price decreased about 3 cents to about $2.33 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
