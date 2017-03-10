Fitness 365 in downtown Fresno celebrates one-year anniversary

Fitness 365, the urban gym on the ground floor of the CityView apartments in downtown Fresno, is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
Father and daughter Darryl and Taylor Phillips own the 24-hour gym, which has attracted residents from the apartment building, on the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Inyo Street, and members from outside including stay-at-home moms, police officers, firefighters and government employees.
The duo teamed up more than a year ago to open a business that would help people get healthy while revitalizing downtown. They saw a need for a home-grown fitness center serving Fresno’s growing urban core.
“We’re just trying to make an effort every day to promote health and wellness in our community,” Taylor Phillips said.
The Sunnyside High School alum and California State University, Northridge, graduate came up with the business idea then submitted it into the Downtown Fresno Partnership’s Create Here Business Plan Competition, where it was a semifinalist.
The plan didn’t win, but the pair saw it through choosing a large 3,000-square-foot space at CityView to fill with commercial weights and cardiovascular equipment. Personal training is available.
“I really feel like I’m contributing to the community,” Taylor Phillips said. “I really feel like this is a way to connect with the people. I get to meet a lot of new people and hear their testimony of how this gym has benefited them.”
Membership is $30 a month. For more information, visit facebook.com/Fitness365Fresno or call 559-217-8105.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments