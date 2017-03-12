The Board Room for March 13

Announcements
▪ Fresno Surgical Hospital announced it has acquired the ORA System surgical technology. The hospital is the only area hospital to offer this ophthalmology surgical equipment, which allows for customized cataract procedures. The system enables the surgeon to measure the patient’s focusing capabilities in real time during surgery. This lets the surgeon correct additional vision conditions, such as astigmatism and presbyopia, during the cataract procedure.
Awards
▪ Mark McKean of Riverdale received the 2017 Farm Press-Cotton Foundation High Cotton award for the far west region. The awards were begun by Farm Press and the National Cotton Council in 1994 as a way to demonstrate that cotton growers and their families are concerned about the environment and are the true stewards of their land, air and water.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Shanekia Garrett and Michael Matias are the most recent winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award recognizes nurses for the superhuman work they perform daily.
▪ The Saint Agnes Medical Center Medical Executive Committee honored clinicians Sam Fernandez and Dr. Garry Sevel with the Excellence in Patient Care award. The awards are given monthly to physicians as well as clinical and non-clinical staff members who go above and beyond their job duties to provide exceptional and lifesaving care to patients.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Darcy-Niccole Ulrich and Jennifer Lawson as the most recent winners of the Going the Extra Mile award. The award honors colleagues who provide outstanding customer service, deliver exceptional patient care and demonstrate the Saint Agnes mission and core values.
Donations
▪ The East Fresno Kiwanis Foundation awarded $2,600 to the Fresno Youth Orchestra to purchase a bassoon. The orchestra is a Central California gem providing music students with an opportunity to develop and demonstrate their musical skills.
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $2,500 to Rapha Ranch Ministries to build a tack shed. The ministry is a nonprofit organization devoted to helping at-risk and abused children heal through their relationship with horses and ranch life.
New Faces
▪ Brandon Giullian is a physician assistant now offering services in family medicine at Family HealthCare Network’s Visalia Oak Health Center. He completed his physician assistant program at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., and received his bachelor of science degree in health science/public health at Brigham Young University in Rexburg, Idaho. He is bilingual in English and Spanish.
Promotions
▪ Dr. Paramvir Sidhu has been named chief medical officer for Family HealthCare Network. He will be responsible for the overall functioning of the organization’s medical departments. Prior to his promotion, he served as deputy chief clinical officer, medical director and staff physician. He received his medical education from Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, India, and completed his family medicine residency at Riverside County Regional Medical Center in Moreno Valley. He is a member of the Indian Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians and American Board of Family Medicine.
