Commercial leases and developments for March 10

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 3,000 square feet at the southwest corner of Pacheco Boulevard and Ortigalita Road in Los Banos from LRG to Habit Burger Grill. Shane Anderson was the agent.
▪ 2,500 square feet at the southwest corner of Pacheco Boulevard and Ortigalita Road in Los Banos from LRG to Blaze Pizza. Sam Bogdanovich and Jon Cox were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 2,050 square feet at 2119 E. Prosperity Ave. in Tulare from BDC Prosperity LP to Sprint Spectrum. Nick Rendino was the agent in cooperation with CBRE.
Retail California
▪ 940-square-foot retail space at 2380 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera from HPC Hallmark Investors LP to Total PCS Solutions Inc. Nick Frechou and Mike Arfsten were the agents.
▪ 1,600 square feet of retail space at 1660 Herndon Ave. in Clovis from Buchanan Crossroads LLC to E & M Caldwell LLC for a Firehouse Subs. Arfsten and John Lee were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 3,493 square feet at 607-611 N. Douty St. in Hanford from James A. Dilling Living Trust to Babar K. Rao LLC. Brett Todd was the agent in cooperation with Newmark Grubb, Visalia.
▪ 1.96 acres at 340 W. Fir Ave. in Clovis from American Property Holdings to Clovis Dodge, Ram, Jeep Chrysler. Bobby Fena and Michael Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Newmark Grubb.
▪ 25,216 square feet at 362 N. Clovis Ave. in Clovis from Prolo Family Clovis LLC to CUSD. Beau Plumlee was the agent in cooperation with Intero Real Estate.
Comments