Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wins second term

1:35 Mendota beats La Cañada 4-0 in SoCal Regional soccer playoffs Pause

1:51 Activists offer advice for undocumented immigrants

0:59 Central High School wins Division I championship

2:18 Highlights from the CIF State Wrestling Championships

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:45 Jeff Tedford on Kids Day and the new season of Fresno State football

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

0:51 Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers