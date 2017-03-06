Fresno tech trailblazer Irma Olguin named Woman of the Year

Irma Olguin Jr., co-founder and chief executive officer of Bitwise Industries in Fresno, was named Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno.
The Woman of the Year ceremony took place Monday in the Assembly chambers in Sacramento.
“Thanks to Irma’s leadership, the tech industry is recognizing the opportunities and advantages of locating or expanding their operations in Fresno,” said Arambula. “Irma’s leadership in the tech industry is inspirational.”
Olguin’s role at Bitwise Industries is to ensure the company stays true to its mission, while also identifying the missing pieces in the Central Valley's burgeoning technology industry. She also serves as a strategist for partnerships in each of Bitwise's divisions.
Founded in 2013, Bitwise Industries is made up of three divisions: Geekwise Academy, a training program that creates an entry point into a high-growth industry; Shift3 Technologies, a software development and infrastructure firm that puts local talent to work in high-wage jobs; and a building division that creates interesting places to work for more than 100 startups built around the technology industry.
Olguin is also co-founder of Edit LLC, a software company she helped launch in 2012. And she is the founder of OverFundIt LLC, where she serves as the Information Technology Manager for West Hills Financial and Nature's Joy, a pistachio processor.
