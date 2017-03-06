Utility cooperative transforms church into daycare

A former church in Hazen is being transformed by a utility cooperative into a daycare facility.
Basin Electric Power Cooperative has purchased the New Bethel Congregational Church, which has been empty since last fall. Basin Electric recognized a great need for child care among its employees and the community. So the cooperative board bought the church and hired a daycare program director.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2msF5bP ) reports the facility will have space for about 60 children, ranging in age from infant to 12. The facility is currently hiring staff and is expected to open by April.
Cooperative board director Erin Huntimer says there's never been a licensed daycare facility of this size in Mercer County. Huntimer hopes it will be a model for other communities in North Dakota that have daycare shortages.
