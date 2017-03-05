The Board Room for March 6

Achievements
▪ Fire Chief Greg Tarascou of the Sanger Fire Department completed the process that awards him the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing conferred the designation upon him. He joins a group of 1,210 CFOs worldwide.
Announcements
▪ Fresno Acura has been recognized as a member of the Acura Precision Team for the ninth time. Fresno Acura was one of 75 dealerships nationwide that earned this distinction.
▪ Kaweah Delta Medical Center earned four out of five stars from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The more stars, the better a hospital performed overall on up to 57 quality measures for common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia. The most common rating is three stars.
▪ Fresno Rotary welcomed new members Mike Tierney and Roger C. Slingerman.
▪ Gov. Jerry Brown appointed Lee Ann Eager and Charles Riojas, both of Fresno, to the California Workforce Development Board.
Awards
▪ The staff of The Big Fresno Fair were recognized with the Merrill Award, the highest honor in the fair industry, for the creation of the Fresno County Historical Museum at the fairgrounds.
▪ Cornerstone Staffing Solutions Inc. won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. Cornerstone also received this award in 2016. The company’s headquarters is in Pleasanton with a local office in Fresno.
▪ Women in Ag for Mentoring and Empowerment honored California Women for Agriculture member Marlene Miyasaki with the Fertile Ground Award for her dedication to the students at California State University, Fresno’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology. WAME’s board of directors chose to recognize Miyasaki for her selfless attitude of service toward young students and her desire to see them succeed.
Donations
▪ Clawson Honda of Fresno’s pay-it-forward campaign, Clawson Cares, presented Danay Ferguson, founder of Reading Heart, with the keys to a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500. The truck will help put books in the hands of 150,000 students as part of the 2017 Education Matters Book Tour Powered by Clawson Cares.
▪ Kaiser Permanente announced $300,000 in grants to two health organizations in Fresno and Madera to help increase access to care for people who are at greatest risk for heart attacks and strokes. Camarena Health in Madera and Valley Health Team, a federally qualified health center, will each receive $150,000 to implement and continue the PHASE program at their clinics over the next 36 months. Nearly 4,000 Valley residents will be served through the program.
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $3,550 to Break the Chains. Break the Chains will use the funds for a Tuff Shed to store furniture and other household items to be given to victims of the sex trafficking trade.
Milestones
▪ Fresno Fire Department turns 140 this year. The department was established in 1877, making it one of the oldest fire departments in the nation.
New Faces
▪ Kathryn Weakland joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County as the vice president of development in January. She has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, marketing and communications. Her background in fundraising includes work in the social service, health care, athletics and education industries.
▪ Dr. Sue Stone, family medicine physician, joined Adventist Health/Community Care-Oakhurst East and Madera Ranchos. She earned a medical degree from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and completed residency training in family medicine at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Flint, Mich.
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno added the following physicians: Dhana Selvaraj, radiology; Swetha Krishnamurthi, genetics; and Olga Victa, mental health.
▪ Jim Higbee is the new executive director at Palm Village Retirement Community, a continuing care retirement community, and will lead the community’s management team. As a licensed California nursing home administrator with more than 15 years of progressive experience, he has a strong financial background, and maintains a “resident-centered” philosophy while specializing in long-term care and assisted living management, regulation and reimbursement.
▪ Realty Concepts added Ellis Atrat and James Landano in the Fresno office.
Promotions
▪ Diane Carbray will serve as the new president and chief executive officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County. She has been with the clubs since 2006, serving as the assistant executive director and for the past four years as executive director and chief financial officer.
▪ United Valley Insurance Services announced the promotions of John Perkins to vice president, Michael O’Dell to business analyst and Tiffany Garibay to marketing and communications manager.
