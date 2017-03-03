5,000 jobs cut after holidays, but Fresno County employment rate remains strong

Employers in Fresno County sliced more than 5,000 jobs from their payrolls between December and January, driven largely by cuts in retail positions after the holiday shopping season.
Collectively, the reductions sent the county’s unemployment rate above 10 percent for the first time in nine months. But the rate was below the unemployment mark in January 2016 and marked the best January in 10 years.
Figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department estimated Fresno County’s unemployment rate at 10.6 percent. That’s up from 9.4 percent in December. But the rate was below where it was in January 2016, continuing a string of 64 months in which the monthly unemployment rate was lower than it was a year earlier. Fresno County’s jobless rate in January 2016 was reported at 10.7 percent.
This was the lowest January unemployment rate for the county since 2007, when the rate was estimated at 9.3 percent.
Similar patterns were reported in most neighboring Valley counties.
Across Fresno County, total employment across all industries was down by 5,200 compared to December. Jobs in nonfarm industries were down by 5,600, but was partially offset by a 400-job gain in farm jobs. The winter months are typically part of a seasonal slump in farm jobs, with little agricultural activity happening until things pick up again in the springtime.
The largest month-to-month job losses were reported in the trade/transportation/utilities sector, led by post-holiday cuts of about 2,200 jobs in retail stores. Significant after-holiday losses also showed up in the leisure/hospitality industry, including about 1,000 jobs in restaurants – including fast-food operations –and bars.
California’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.1 percent in January, down from 5.2 percent in December. The nation’s unemployment rate in January was estimated at 4.8 percent, up slightly from 4.7 percent in Dcember.
Industry employment is based on a statewide survey of employers, while the unemployment rate is derived from a federal survey of households and calculated as a proportion of the available work force: people who are working, and people who are available and looking for work. The unemployment figures, however, don’t account for students or retirees who aren’t looking for work, nor do they include people often characterized as “discouraged workers” or chronically unemployed who have given up their search for work and are not counted among the labor force.
This story will be updated.
