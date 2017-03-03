Mexico launches nationwide effort in US to help migrants

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

0:44 Gang violence crackdown

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:14 Justin Mejia, Clovis High's three-time state wrestling champ, in action