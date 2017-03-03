US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil rises

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

1:14 Justin Mejia, Clovis High's three-time state wrestling champ, in action

1:49 Pursuit ends in crash into FAX city bus, with injuries

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

0:39 Boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at Fresno State-Boise State game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

6:17 Watch highlights of all 10 2016 Central Section basketball finals

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs