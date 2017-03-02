Commercial leases and developments for March 3

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 1,791 square feet at 920 Olive Ave. in Fresno from Olive and Fulton LLC to Deli Delicious. Nathan Negri was the agent.
▪ 1,606 square feet at 150 N. 12th Ave., #105, in Hanford from Centennial-Hanford Center V LLC to Chop Chop Poki Inc. Doug Cords, Shane Anderson and Jon Cox were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 20,947 square foot office building at 3433 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from Procom Investments Inc. to Craig and Cindy Davis. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed, Jessica Young and Brett Visintainer were the agents.
▪ .62-acre industrial land parcel on Hoblitt Avenue west of Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis from Gilbert De La Pina to Douglas and Suzanne Smith. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents.
Comments