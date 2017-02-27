NKorea official in Beijing after China's ban on coal imports

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno

1:51 Wild finish to Fresno State baseball series finale vs. UC Riverside

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

0:51 CannaCanHelp, medical marijuana business, provides cannabis products in Tulare County

1:07 Fresno State baseball reaction to 18-inning game