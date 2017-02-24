Kiku Floral relocates from downtown to central Fresno

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press Pause

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts