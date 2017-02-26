Business

February 26, 2017 1:50 PM

Upcoming business calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Webinar: Sexual Harassment and Bully Prevention

559-325-0500, events@suttonhague.com, suttonhague.com/events, $75.

9-11:15 a.m.

Monday, March 6

California Restaurant Association Banquet

Fresno Convention Center, 700 M St., Fresno, events.calrest.org/events/2016-Best-of-the-Valley-Restaurant-Awards-3223/details, $100.

5:30 p.m.

LSAT Info Night

San Joaquin College of Law, 901 Fifth St., Clovis, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/lsat-night, free.

7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Seminar: Avoid Probate With a Living Trust

Star Point Towers, East Tower First Floor Conference Room, 1322 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-367-1999, free.

Noon and 3 p.m.

Women’s History Month Forum

Hosted by SCORE Central Valley, Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-492-9709, events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07edt3jiffad34e566&oseq=&c=&ch=.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Business

