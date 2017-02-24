Three businesses slated to move into Clovis business park

A small business park north of Clovis Community College on Herndon Avenue will soon be home to at least three businesses by the end of the year.
The land, about 30 acres between Peach and Villa avenues, has long been vacant, said Andy Haussler, community and economic development director for the city of Clovis. “We’ve worked on marketing and getting the area going,” he said.
Johnson Air, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning business, recently moved into the park. Some medical offices are also interested in locating there, Haussler said.
Here’s a look at two companies planning to open this summer and a third by the end of the year:
▪ Agrian, a developer and provider of Internet-based crop tracking and reporting systems, currently located near Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
▪ All-Tec Automotive, a full service automotive repair facility, currently located on Sunnyside Avenue, south of Herndon.
▪ Calpine, a container and box supply company, based in Fresno but with offices across California and in Arizona.
Interest in new business, office and industrial space along Herndon Avenue is increasing, Haussler said. Dry Creek Industrial Park, just east of the business property, is also getting attention from architecture, engineering and medical offices, he said.
“I see that whole corridor in demand right now.”
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments